

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter EBIT declined year-on-year to 65.7 million euros from 80.5 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 17.9% compared to 18.6%. Earnings per share was 0.60 euros compared to 0.57 euros.



Fourth quarter revenue was 367.6 million euros compared to 431.7 million euros, a year ago, a decline of 14.9%. After adjustment for currency effects, the decline in fourth quarter revenue was around 14.5%.



Carl Zeiss Meditec broadly expects a recovery of its markets in fiscal 2020/21 and thereby a return to growth in revenue and EBIT. The company expects revenue and EBIT for the first months of the new fiscal year 2020/21 to come in below last year's values.



