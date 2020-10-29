Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle power inverter market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electric vehicle power inverter market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The full hybrid vehicles are expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Use of biomass as a fuel in boiler is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 6.35 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increasing sales of BEVs and PHEVs is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the thermal management issues limiting the performance of EVs restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 48% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing sales of BEVs and PHEVs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric vehicle power inverter market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market is segmented as below:

Application Mild Hybrids Full Hybrids Plug-in Hybrids Pure EVs Commercial HEVs

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric vehicle power inverter market report covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Size

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Trends

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Analysis

This study identifies the use of biomass as a fuel in boilers as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle power inverter market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle power inverter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle power inverter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle power inverter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle power inverter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Full hybrids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pure EV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plug-in hybrids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial HEV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mild hybrids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Meidensha Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Industries Corp.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

