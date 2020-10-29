BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 29
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
29 October 2020
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ben Hampden Smith
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA to Paul Hampden Smith - Chairman (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
£23.18 42
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
42
£973.56
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 October 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717
BELLWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de