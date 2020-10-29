bitFlyer Unveils New Fee Structure With the Lowest Fees for US Investors Among Major Regulated Exchanges

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Major cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced that it is implementing a new fee structure on its popular Lightning platform. This change will position bitFlyer as the leading, regulated U.S. exchange offering the lowest trading fees in the United States. Built by Wall Street veterans for sophisticated traders and institutional investors, bitFlyer Lightning enables trading of BTC with US dollars through its advanced user interface or via API.

"At bitFlyer USA, we always look to add more value to our customers, and the simplest way to do that is to lower fees. We do not have any complicated requirements, allowing customers to simply focus on their trading strategies.," said Joel Edgerton, COO and U.S. head of bitFlyer. "It has long been our goal to increase crypto adoption through making bitFlyer the cost-effective, safe alternative for US retail and institutional traders."

The new fee structure starts at 0.1% for maker/taker trades up to $50,000 based on 30-day volume, before dropping incrementally as volume increases. At the lowest end of the scale, traders whose volume exceeds $500,000,000 will be eligible for fees of just 0.03%, rewarding high volume traders.

The new rates will come into effect on November 4 at 8:00am PST, giving bitFlyer Lightning customers sufficient notice before the enhanced fee system is introduced. In addition to making the exchange more beneficial to US traders, the change will allow for improved liquidity and market depth, providing a better trading experience for their customers. For more information about the change and the detailed fee table, see their FAQ.

About bitFlyer USA: bitFlyer USA is a subsidiary of bitFlyer Holdings, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. Its US office is located in San Francisco, California, where bitFlyer USA operates an exchange platform for US traders to buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies for US dollars safely, with low fees and latency. bitFlyer USA is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

