

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it suspended four employees, following an investigation by the Italy Judicial Authority into alleged misconduct by four current employees, two former employees of IGT's subsidiary and people close to them.



The authority alleged that they aimed at gaining unauthorized access to Lottomatica's systems, a subsidiary of the company, in order to identify and redeem four winning scratch-off lottery tickets.



The company said it is continuing to engage authorities with full transparency to assist in their ongoing investigation into the alleged misconduct.



