Citrus Gummies Market Will Surpass US$ 341 Mn by 2027: Future Market Insights

Increasing risks of communicable and immunity-based diseases are fuelling the demand for nutritious food products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The citrus gummies market will possess a growth rate of 5.9% through 2027. Citrus gummies have emerged as a healthy and nutritional alternative to improve nervous and immunity system. Though COVID has disturbed distribution network and production volume yet the demand for healthy food products will continue to grow.

"Citrus-gummies improves bone health and enhances immunity. Economies are witnessing a surging need for organic nutritional supplements and sugar-free products due to a shifting preference towards healthier food products," says the FMI report.

Citrus Gummies Market- Key Takeaways

Conventional gummies are gaining traction and covers more than 3/5 th market value.

market value. 4/5 th of the market value is expected to be covered by bottles and jars packaging segment.

of the market value is expected to be covered by bottles and jars packaging segment. North America and APEJ will cover at least half the market value through the forecast period.

Modern trade still remains dominant and is anticipated to contribute majority of revenue through 2027.

Citrus Gummies Market- Driving Factors

Escalating demand for organic food and non-GMO supplements has surged the production of citrus gummies.

Nutritional supplements are high in demand due to increasing cases of autoimmune diseases like lupus and arthritis

Growing inclination towards cleaner, hygienic and plant-based food products are boosting the market growth.

Citrus gummies are extensively used to cure infections and improves the health of skin, teeth and cartilage.

Citrus Gummies Market- Major Restraints

Side effects of citrus gummies like vomiting and dehydration possesses a major threat to the market.

Higher investments required for the production of gluten-free products also restricts the growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Citrus Gummies Market

The lockdown measures have definitely disturbed the demand and supply chain but need for nutritional supplements is likely to increase as it strengthens immunity. In USA, production of citrus gummies increased by 5.2% in June, 2020 due to rising awareness regarding the presence of essential vitamins and nutrients in the product. While, Europe orange production is 6% higher than previous years.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are investing in the production of non-GMO products to facilitate consumption throughout.

Regional players are also working on enhancing supplies. Key players are focusing on online sales for a steady market growth. Strengthening of distribution network will continue to remain a key strategy for the manufacturers. Key players include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, The Honest Company, Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Nutranext LLC, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Herbaland Naturals Inc., and Zanon Vitamec, among others.

American manufacturers, Olly Public Benefit Corporation, collaborated with Unilever Ltd. to extend their supplements supplies to Singapore.

Nutranext LLC adopted Minimum Advertised Price Policy in 2018 to sustain standards and maintain a strong brand equity. They have expanded retail and e-commerce sales to become a leading dietary supplement brand.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive insight into the citrus gummies market. Global, regional and country-level analysis is covered in this study. The report offers detailed insights on the basis of customer orientation (adult, children), source (lemon, orange, lime etc.) distribution (direct sales, hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, and online stores) and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

