Cresa Boston Welcomes Greg Lewis as Principal

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, is proud to welcome Greg Lewis as a principal. With more than 20 years of experience in facilities planning and operations, Greg will lead business development efforts within the life sciences market and manage on-going occupancy efforts to support Cresa clients.

"Greg's industry experience as a service partner and perhaps more importantly as an end user himself, will be invaluable for further delivering value to our life sciences, biotech, and medical technology clients," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa's Boston office. "He is one of the few people who can simply say, "I have walked in your shoes" when working alongside our client partners. We are excited to welcome him to our team."

While many sectors have seen a significant reduction in demand in the wake of COVID-19, the life sciences market in Greater Boston has remained quite active, according to the Cresa Q3 Cambridge lab market report. The several large leases signed this quarter will result in relocations and consolidations in Cambridge and beyond. This movement will create new availabilities and opportunities. Cambridge's limited inventory has furthered the push out to the suburbs. Due to public transit safety concerns and recent suburban acquisitions, this trend will continue.

"I am excited to join this team of talented and experienced professionals who are highly focused on delivering customized services to clients," said Greg. "The culture at Cresa and their unwavering commitment to clients with both real estate and workplace strategy needs is perfectly aligned with my approach to assisting clients with their complex requirements. Supporting the life sciences industry started out as a career 23 years ago but quickly evolved into a passion. I look forward to sharing that passion with the Cresa team and our clients."

Prior to joining Cresa, Greg was a project executive and head of the life sciences team at J. Calnan & Associates. Previously, he was a vice president and national life sciences sector head at STV | DPM where he managed teams for clients such as Sanofi Genzyme, Vertex, and Amgen, among others. On the client side he has held leadership positions in real estate planning and management at Shire Pharmaceuticals (now Takeda), Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer), and Millennium Pharmaceuticals (now Takeda).

Greg holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management with a specialization in operations management from the American Intercontinental University. He is a member of Mass BIO and the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA). He also serves on the Anna Jacques Hospital Patient Advocacy Board.

