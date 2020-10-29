DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/10/2020) of GBP0.00m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/10/2020) of GBP0.00m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/10/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 120.11p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 119.79p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 110.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.41%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.80p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.00p Premium to NAV (3.40%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 28/10/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 86865 EQS News ID: 1144063 End of Announcement EQS News Service

