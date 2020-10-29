The snack bars market in the US is poised to grow by USD 806.08 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the snack bars market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches.

The snack bars market in the US analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for plant-based snack bars as one of the prime reasons driving the snack bars market growth in the US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Snack Bars Market in the US covers the following areas:

Snack Bars Market Sizing in the US

Snack Bars Market Forecast in the US

Snack Bars Market Analysis in the US

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar Co.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

KIND LLC

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quest Nutrition LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Energy and nutrition bars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Granola bars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Breakfast bars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other snack bars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for on-the-go breakfast options

Increasing demand for plant-based snack bars

Growing popularity of private-label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar Co.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

KIND LLC

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quest Nutrition LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005513/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/