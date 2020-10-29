Live Cell Imaging Market worth $2.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services) Application (Cell Biology, Drug Discovery) Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, FRET) End User (Contract Research Organization, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

"The reagents segment is expected for the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2019."

Based on type, the live cell imaging consumables market is segmented into reagents, media, assay kits, and other consumables (microplates, slides, Petri dishes, coverslips, and culture chambers). In 2019, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of 36.1% of the consumables market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields. With advancements in technologies, the demand for high-quality reagents in biomedical research and processing is on the rise. The increasing demand for high-quality reagents and their repeated use in live-cell imaging procedures are also factors driving the growth of this market.

By technology, the high-content screening (HCS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on technology, the live cell imaging market is segmented into fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high-content screening (HCS), and other technologies. High-content screening (HCS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing studies on cell behavior and the need to correlate multiple events and markers with cell morphology.

"North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019."

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live-cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

The prominent players in this live cell imaging market are Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments (UK), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea), Phase Focus Limited (UK), Tomocube, Inc. (South Korea), Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (Sweden), BD Biosciences (US), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), ibidi GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Logos Biosystems (South Korea), and Nanolive SA (Switzerland).





