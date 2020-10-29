Bioreactors Market Size Will Reach USD 1953.84 Million By The End Of 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioreactors Market by Material Type (Glass, Single-use, and Stainless Steel), Usage Type (Full-scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot-scale Production), Scale Type (200L-1500L, 20L-200L, 5L-20L, and Above 1500L), Control Type (Automated and Manual), Distribution Type (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies and OEMs) and Region: Global Opportunity & Forecast to 2025 - Published on Valuates Reports in Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The Global Bioreactors Market size is expected to grow from USD 1,320.14 Million in 2019 to USD 1,953.84 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.75%.

The major factor driving the growth of bioreactors market size is the rise in single-use technology, increased incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cancer, and increased biologics.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global bioreactor market size, current trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOREACTORS MARKET SIZE

In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, bioreactors are commonly used to manufacture biologics, biochemically active substances, and other products. It is anticipated that the broad adoption of technology and alliances by major market players will increase the growth of bioreactors market size.

The growing prevalence of different chronic disorders and other infectious diseases drives the growth of bioreactors market size. In terms of quality and quantity during mass production, bioreactors offer several advantages to vaccine creation. The advantages offered include cost reductions in production that are more competitive in developing economies.

Increasing R & D investments for the development of vaccines and other biologics will fuel the growth of bioreactors' market size. For the development of new drugs, research and development companies are receiving better funding from both private and public entities. This will raise the rate of adoption of bioreactors in the field of science in the future.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON BIOREACTORS

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the need for bioreactors for the production of vaccines and therapeutics for better medical treatment has increased significantly and has, in turn, driven the growth of bioreactors market size. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced technological products for improved production and manufacturing will further improve bioreactors' adoption in the healthcare industry.

Major market players are working together to create successful vaccines to lower the mortality rate and improved medical outcomes. Therefore, demand for bioreactors would increase to cater to the rising need for the production of vaccines. There are also various initiatives by governments in different countries to establish global alliances with major market players to better manage the production of vaccines.

BIOREACTORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest bioreactors market share. The key factors driving the growth of North America's bioreactor market share are the presence of major players operating and major players operating in the single-use bioreactor market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increased research in the field of life sciences, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries.

BIOREACTORS MARKET SEGMENTS

Based on Material, the Bioreactors Market studied across Glass, Single-use, and Stainless Steel.

Based on Usage, the Bioreactors Market studied across Full-scale Production, Lab-Scale Production, and Pilot-scale Production.

Based on Scale, the Bioreactors Market studied across 200L-1500L, 20L-200L, 5L-20L, and Above 1500L.

Based on Control Type, the Bioreactors Market studied across Automated and Manual.

Based on Distribution, the Bioreactors Market studied across Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies and OEMs.

Based on Geography, the Bioreactors Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

