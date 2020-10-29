Fremantle: Survey Says! Family Feud Live: Digital Edition is Here!

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Fremantle, producers of the beloved and long-running game show, Family Feud©, has announced the launch of an all-new live digital version of the TV classic, Family Feud Live: Digital Edition©, tailored for groups & organizations to play a dynamic, virtual game of Family Feud© as a private event. This innovative and unprecedented version is entirely customizable, allowing organizations to create a Family Feud© experience for any themed event such as a teambuilding activity, a specific celebration, a holiday party, or a way to keep staff, members, clients and the like well connected. With the current climate limiting ways for large group gatherings of any kind, Family Feud Live: Digital Edition© brings a safe, hilarious and easy way to bring everyone together to guess the most popular answers to survey-type questions curated from the classic Family Feud© TV production.

With every aspect of the game customizable to specific needs, the Family Feud Live!© production team tailors each show by curating custom survey questions from the Family Feud TV show, prepping the contestants in advance and executing the technical production of the event. To help create a unique and hilarious game no one will forget, each experience will feature a private custom link for a group of any size to view and engage with each other in real-time during the live show.

"This new version of Family Feud Live© is an easy and entertaining way to help large organizations or groups build morale and positive company culture. Right now, when so many are working remotely, playing and laughing together is an amazingly effective team-building experience," said Jeff Palmer, Vice President of Live Entertainment at Fremantle. "With our new virtual 'studio' setting, players feel as if they are actually on the set of 'Feud,' making the experience of playing alongside colleagues or friends just as exciting and authentic as the show."

Family Feud Live: Digital Edition joins Fremantle's roster of successful live touring shows including Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition and The Price is Right Live! © Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, The Price Is Right Live! © has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

To learn more about booking a Family Feud Live: Digital Edition© experience, visit www.FamilyFeudLive.com.

Media Contact:

Gigi Stevens

Publicity, Fremantle

Tel: 818-748-1158

Gigi.Stevens@fremantle.com

Booking Contact:

Bruce Sudds

Right Angle Management

Tel: 416-931-3643

Bruce@RightAngleManagement.com

Related Images

Related Links

www.FamilyFeudLive.com

SOURCE: Fremantle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613064/Survey-Says-Family-Feud-Live-Digital-Edition-is-Here