This is the second consecutive year Airship has been positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant

Customer engagement companyAirship today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.1 Among 13 vendors evaluated, Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and furthest to the right for its completeness of vision for the second consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the report is available from Airship.

"Airship's long held global leadership in customer engagement is experiencing dramatic acceleration, as new mobile-first capabilities like Airship Journeys make it much simpler and more effective to grow customer lifetime value in the omnichannel era. I believe Airship's latest innovations, as well as expansions to experimentation and commerce, are already recognized as major beneficial differentiators in comprehensive evaluations like Gartner's Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "As mobile becomes increasingly vital for brands and the customers they serve, Airship will continue to surround businesses with the best mobile-first omnichannel solutions, broadest global support and expert strategic services to power amazing customer experiences that drive rapid growth."

According to the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report, "Globally, consumers spend more of their digital time on smartphones than on desktops, laptops or tablets with particular emphasis on apps. The impacts of COVID-19 have further catalyzed consumers' ongoing shift to digital and mobile solutions as consumers readjust the way they navigate their daily lives amid a new normal. This broad and rapid consumer adoption of smartphones breeds a dependency few technologies have ever enjoyed. As such, mobile marketing capabilities increasingly determine brand marketing success."

Per Gartner methodology, "By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view."2

In addition, Airship was recently named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," receiving the highest score in the Strategy category (tied) and the second highest score in the Current Offering category.

