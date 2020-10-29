Elkem Silicones joins the CELAB consortium to promote a more circular economy within the self-adhesive label industry

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA and one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, is proud to announce its participation in the CELAB consortium which shows that this engagement is part of a wider sustainability program within Elkem group.

With a shared goal of creating a sustainable self-adhesive labeling industry, more than 30 companies from around the world announced this week, the creation of a new Consortium, CELAB: Toward a Circular Economy for Labels. CELAB is an initiative to create greater circularity for label industry products by enhancing and promoting matrix and release liner recycling around the world.

Comprising many of the self-adhesive label industry's largest companies, CELAB will operate as a coalition, empowered to reach across the entire value chain to promote a circular economy for self-adhesive label materials. CELAB is designed to facilitate collaboration at a global level and encourage the universal adoption of best practices while fostering regionally appropriate initiatives and cooperation.

"The moment has arrived to create a globally focused platform for recycling solutions," said Paul Nathanson, a Senior Principal at Bracewell LLP and spokesperson for CELAB. "Brands are eager to communicate their commitment to sustainability in response to consumer demands to reduce their carbon footprint. With increased recycling capability gradually emerging from suppliers, producers, waste management, chemical recyclers and others, we see a tremendous opportunity to facilitate collaboration with partners up and down our industry's value chain."

"We value the efforts of the entire value stream to come together and support this initiative. As a global company, we are committed to global sustainability, and the ability to recycle the matrix and release liner is a key movement in this industry." said Elkem's Global Business Manager for Silcolease Release Coatings, Nicolas Capron, who is also part of the CELAB Global Steering Committee. "It is very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and drive by member companies to lead and participate in this new consortium." said Nicolas Capron.

Elkem Silicones is proud to announce their participation in the new consortium and this engagement is part of a wider sustainability program within Elkem. Sean Duffy, Business Unit Director & Sustainability Leader for Elkem Silicones Division commented "Developing a comprehensive upstream climate strategy and encouraging and investing in circular economy initiatives for recycling of silicones are part of the environment, social and governance activities within Elkem group but participating in industry efforts such as this are also important. Despite less focus on silicone recycling in CELAB we are fully aware, as a leading actor in release coatings technology it is both our duty, and in our interest, to participate and help assure a sustainable future for this industry."

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, is a motto for our industry where consuming less silicone, enabling use of thinner films and papers, allowing less energy consumption and using greener technologies to replace organic solvents are all key, and can be delivered by our Silcolease product range.

CELAB membership is open to all companies in the self-adhesive label supply chain who commit to its objectives and are willing to help support its work.

For additional information on CELAB and its activities, visit www.celabglobal.org.

A list of Global, Europe and North America CELAB members can be found on the website.

