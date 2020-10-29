DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
On October 28, 2020, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued a news release announcing its results for the third quarter of 2020 (the "News Release"). The News Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 28, 2020
DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2020 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its third quarter 2020 financial results.
Key highlights
Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We delivered strong third quarter results, as our teams continue to effectively address the complexities of the current business environment while we deliver essential solutions to our customers. Our results include improving revenue trends, year-over-year order growth and strong growth in gross profit and operating profit. With a solid backlog, operating momentum and increased savings target, we are tightening our 2020 outlook to the upper end of the range we provided in July.
"As we prepare to enter 2021 -- the final year of our transformation -- we are executing a clear path to value creation through continued operating efficiencies and an increased focus on revenue growth. We are energized by our growth opportunities, with differentiated solutions including DN Series ATMs, managed services, retail self-checkout and Vynamic software. In addition, we will be significantly reducing our restructuring spend and increasing our free cash flow generation, with a long-term goal of converting 50% of adjusted EBITDA to levered free cash flow. Despite a challenging environment, our operational rigor and resiliency of our teams give us the confidence to successfully build upon the foundation we have established."
Business updates
Full-year 2020 Outlook1
Summary Financial Results
($ in millions, except per share data)
2 - With respect to the company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2020, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
3 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. With respect to the company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2020, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
4 - See note 1 for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments for gross profit/gross margin; selling and administrative expense; research, development and engineering expense; and other operating income/expense and note 2 for Adjusted EBITDA.
Financial Results of Operations and Segments
($ in millions)
Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019
GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary
Three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019
Overview Presentation and Conference Call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of our credit agreement and the issuance of our secured and unsecured senior notes. We consider free cash flow (use) to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of property and equipment and changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, can be used for debt servicing, strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet and paying dividends. For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are not historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated revenue, future liquidity and financial position.
Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this release.
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)
Notes for Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use) and net debt.
1. Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):
Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses relate to the business transformation plan focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational excellence, business integration and global workforce alignment, including GAAP restructuring costs, as well as the third-party costs of the DN Now transformation program and accelerated depreciation. The Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets relates to the respective amortization of intangible assets established in purchase accounting as management believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact on the company's operations. An impairment was recorded by the company related to a non-core business transferred to assets held for sale. Legal and deal expense primarily relates to third-party expenses and fees paid by the company for M&A activity and obligations related to prior regulatory settlements, including the cost of acquisition and real estate tax in connection with the squeeze-out proceedings and related expenses in 2019. The Germany costs relate to a previously divested business. The divestitures and fixed asset sales relates to the divestitures and liquidation of non-core businesses in both 2020 and 2019, as well as the Venezuela business in 2019. The loss making contracts represent charges incurred for expected losses through the contractual service period. The inventory charge/gain relates to the company's re-assessment of primarily finished goods and service parts due to contract cancellations, and excess and obsolete inventory as a result of streamlining the company's product portfolio and optimizing its manufacturing footprint. Other includes incremental payments to essential service technicians for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and certain IT projects, as well as executive severance and certain non-cash balance sheet adjustments in Brazil, Hong Kong and Canada in 2019. These impacts were partially offset by subsidies received related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measures) (Dollars in millions):
The company define EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax benefit/expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Consistent with the company's credit agreement, Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA before the effect of the following items: share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss net, miscellaneous net, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, restructuring expenses and non-routine expenses net, as outlined in Note 1 of the non-GAAP measures. To remain comparable to the U.S. GAAP depreciation and amortization measures, the Company excluded the amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets from non-routine expenses, net in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation of $20.4 and $22.8 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $63.2 and $71.8 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, $2.8 and $11.9 of accelerated depreciation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was excluded from Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses. Deferred financing fees amortization is included in interest expense and GAAP depreciation and amortization; as a result, the Company excluded from the depreciation and amortization caption $29.7 and $6.2 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $41.1 and $16.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Miscellaneous, net primarily consists of gain recognized on the surrender of company-owned life insurance contracts. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to note 1 for additional information on non-routine (income)/expense for the periods presented.
4. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):
The company's management believes that given the significant cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet that net cash against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. At September 30, 2020, approximately 74% of the company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments reside in international jurisdictions. For all other periods presented, more than 90% of the company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments reside in international jurisdictions.
