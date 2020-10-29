The Barber Shop Marketing: The Ultimate Holiday Gift for the Expectant Mom: A Peace of Mind with Unique Footprints Online Pregnancy Program

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Pregnant women represent approximately 5% of the population at any given time of the year. The holiday season of 2020 presents a unique time for those women and the loved ones who wish them the healthiest and happiest nine months of anticipation before a new baby graces their homes and lives.

Dallas-based neonatal nurse, lactation consultant, childbirth educator and yoga instructor, Jenny Morrow, RN, IBCLC, LCCE, RYT, has launched Unique Footprints, an online pregnancy and new mom resource as the perfect gift for expectant moms.

"We're Moms, Nurses, Dietitians, Counselors, Lactation Consultants, Infant Sleep Coaches and Prenatal Yoga Therapists on a mission to bring health and happiness to pregnant moms and our little ones. The idea for Unique Footprints was created in the Labor & Delivery room when I was helping "catch babies" and performing neonatal resuscitation. I realized there was so much more we could do to improve birth outcomes by filling the gap expecting families are faced with today," says Morrow.

Priced at an affordable $7.99 per month (payable over 12 months) or $79.99 (one-time payment), because Morrow believes "Maternity support should be within reach for every family." Morrow and the UF team members are promoting Unique Footprints as a great way to help women relieve their pregnancy discomforts, prepare for birth, improve the health of both the mother and child and have a smooth, positive transition into motherhood, all from the comfort of their own homes.

"Unique Footprints is the ultimate online pregnancy program that teaches you everything you need to know for your entire pregnancy to prepare for your baby. Just as your newborn's footprint is unique to them, your pregnancy journey is equally unique. Our holistic approach and evidence-based program supports you by teaching skills that will last far beyond the birth of your baby," says Morrow.

The fully-realized, 100% digital platform is secure, HIPPA compliant and uses encryption. Unique Footprints currently partners with Health Systems such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, OBGYN clinics, birth centers and wellness facilities to bring experts in the field of pregnancy to the women who are consuming new and valuable information as fast as they can get it. Expecting mothers are creating their baby's unique footprints and can truly benefit from a skill development program that is unlike anything out there in the maternity market.

UF participant, Shuchi S. says, "I got to know about the Unique Footprints program from my hospital's website when I registered for my delivery. I am so glad that I decided to enroll in the program! This is my first pregnancy and I really have no experience with prenatal stuff and newborn care. I'm a physical therapist and always wanted an evidence based prenatal program rather than random YouTube videos. I realized that there is so much more to pregnancy and caring for the newborn than what's mentioned in our medical textbooks. Unique Footprints has wonderful practical information that will help you throughout your pregnancy and postpartum. I absolutely LOVE the prenatal yoga sessions and mindfulness programs. I have been practicing them and it is helping me to cope with my pregnancy anxiety much better. I also love that it is self-paced (so I do not have to remember everything at once!). Jenny is so wonderful and answers any questions I have. It is great because she is a nurse and a mom- so I know I'm getting authentic information from someone so experienced. I really think every pregnant woman will benefit so much from this program!"

Unique Footprints includes:

A 40-page pregnancy food guide designed by a Registered Nurse and Registered Dietitian with pregnancy-specific nutritional information that is useful and hard to find. Expectant mothers will learn ways to use food as medicine to help them feel better and healthier.

Prenatal Yoga through video-based trainings to help expectant mothers decrease pregnancy discomforts and prepare for birth with a Prenatal Yoga Therapist. Unique Footprints will meet mothers where they are in their pregnancies and no prior experience is needed.

Tranquility tools to help expectant mothers manage stress and make self-care a priority. The program includes a parenting manifesto that brought Oprah to tears.

Prenatal Psychology through audio-based trainings that focuses on psychological coping skills to help expectant mothers develop life-long habits for stress management. They will learn how lifestyle affects fetal brain development and what they can do about it with a Licensed Professional Counselor.

Birth Preparation on a whole new level. In this mini childbirth education course, expectant mothers will learn everything they need to prepare for the big day! The Unique Footprints Birth Planning tool covers each mother's ideal birth and the "unexpected," to help the expecting family make informed decisions.

Practical Postpartum & Newborn Care Tips to prepare for baby's arrival, includes what all new moms wish someone had told them about what is normal for baby and when to seek help, infant safety plan, feeding preferences and how to obtain important documents (i.e. birth certificate, social security card, etc.). Plus, each expectant mom can create a DIY baby organizing system to keep those important baby documents in one place.

Pregnancy guides with trusted products that the Unique Footprints team have personally used to make it easier and stress-free to prepare for baby. Included are: Supplement guide Baby registry guide Postpartum healing guide Book guide



An engaged UF Community where we share small and large successes, progress logs, birth stories, and mom survival tips! Each expectant mother will have access to like-minded mothers through the UF Community, a private discussion forum moderated by a Registered Nurse, that's unconnected to other social media platforms to keep things focused and private within the group.

Free Bonus Content with a library of resources centered around motherhood. Topics include: protecting your pelvic floor, embracing your changing shape, managing gestational diabetes, action plan around anxiety and depression, what to pack inside your hospital bag, conscious parenting, etc.

"We know that moms don't usually buy for themselves, especially around the holidays - this is a great way to help (your daughter or wife) prepare with confidence and have a resource that goes on long after the pink or blue wrapping paper has been recycled and the cravings subside," says Morrow.

To subscribe to Unique Footprints or purchase as a gift, visit www.uniquefootprints.com.

