Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2020

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2020 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 71.9 million proxy votes were received, representing 37.8% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 71,794,471 54,419 77,439 0 71,926,329 2 71,711,158 54,419 135,781 24,971 71,926,329 3 71,779,504 54,419 82,948 9,458 71,926,329 4 71,779,504 54,419 82,948 9,458 71,926,329 5 71,779,504 54,419 82,948 9,458 71,926,329 6 71,779,504 54,419 82,948 9,458 71,926,329 7 71,779,504 54,419 82,948 9,458 71,926,329 8 71,780,500 54,419 91,410 0 71,926,329 9 71,791,218 54,419 80,692 0 71,926,329

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

29 October 2020