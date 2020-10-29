Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, October 29
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2020
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2020 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 71.9 million proxy votes were received, representing 37.8% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Discretionary
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|71,794,471
|54,419
|77,439
|0
|71,926,329
|2
|71,711,158
|54,419
|135,781
|24,971
|71,926,329
|3
|71,779,504
|54,419
|82,948
|9,458
|71,926,329
|4
|71,779,504
|54,419
|82,948
|9,458
|71,926,329
|5
|71,779,504
|54,419
|82,948
|9,458
|71,926,329
|6
|71,779,504
|54,419
|82,948
|9,458
|71,926,329
|7
|71,779,504
|54,419
|82,948
|9,458
|71,926,329
|8
|71,780,500
|54,419
|91,410
|0
|71,926,329
|9
|71,791,218
|54,419
|80,692
|0
|71,926,329
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
29 October 2020