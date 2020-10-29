Ellen Kelsey Realtor: Austin Realtor Ellen Kelsey Earns DRS Agent Certification To Ensure Doctors Get Best Service When Relocating

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Real Estate Agent and Austinite, Ellen Kelsey has earned her certification as a DRS Agent because of her commitment to serving the medical community with the highest levels of professional service.

This DRS Agent Network is endorsed by the largest medical associations: the AMA, AOA, AMSA and SOMA. Agents in this network are the go-to source for realty services for residents, physicians and other healthcare providers.

"I am honored to receive this certification as a DRS Agent to further support the medical community with their real estate needs, so they can focus on providing quality care for the people that need it," said Ellen Kelsey. "Before becoming a Realtor 18 years ago, I spent 22 years as a physical therapist and private practitioner. You can trust that I will provide thorough documentation, clear communication, confidentiality and sharp attention to detail to ensure the best service possible at every turn."

Only vetted, experienced agents are invited to join the network in order to ensure that doctors receive the best service possible. The pre-screening and vetting process the DRS Agent Network has developed ensures that the agents who join the network are among the best suited to work with the medical community and conduct themselves with the highest professional standards.

Ellen is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty | Global Luxury ® and has been helping buyers, sellers, and investors with their real estate needs since becoming a Realtor in 2002. She is a certified relocation specialist in addition to being a Global Luxury agent.

About Ellen Kelsey:

Ellen Kelsey is a Licensed Texas Realtor affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. Her office is located at 9442 N Capital Of Texas Hwy, Plz 1-625, Austin, TX 78759. For more information, call (512) 422-0481 or visit https://www.ellenkelseyhomes.com/.

