

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. reported over 80,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as health experts expect the pandemic to worsen going forward.



More than 40 states are reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and many in the Midwest are seeing record hospitalizations. According to reports, new cases have increased 41 percent in the last two weeks and hospitals are running out of ICU beds.



The U.S. reported another 80,662 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 996 deaths.



According to data from Johns Hopkins University, four of the five highest number of cases in a single day were recorded in the last seven days. The top two reported on last Friday and Saturday.



Globally, more than 44.64 million cases have been reported, with over 1.18 million people killed by the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, has asked set politics aside and wear mask to avoid Covid shutdowns.



'We don't want to shut down completely,' Fauci said in an online interview with Howard Bauchner, the Journal of the American Medical Association's editor-in-chief. 'That's almost radioactive now when you say that because of the situation of not wanting to hurt the economy. Well, if you don't want to shut down, at least do the fundamental, basic things.the flagship of which is wearing a mask.'



Fauci said that it was not likely for a Covid-19 vaccine to be available in the US until next year. He also noted that coronavirus restrictions should remain in place in some form even after a vaccine becomes available.



