Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and BASF SE will emerge as major corrosion inhibitors market participants during 2020-2024

The corrosion inhibitors market is expected to grow by USD 1680.58 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the corrosion inhibitors market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005738/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The corrosion inhibitors market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Corrosion Inhibitors Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV has its business operations under two segments, such as decorative paints, and performance coatings. The company provides corrosion inhibitors for mining, offshore oil and gas, water and waste water treatment, and onshore oil and gas industries.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through three segments, such as high performance materials, industrial specialists, and coating solutions. The company manufactures acrylic monomers, rheology additives and coating resins for adhesives, emulsions, paints and coatings, oil and gas, and water treatment applications.

BASF SE

BASF SE has its business operations under various segments, such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, agricultural solutions, and others. The company offers MasterProtect 8500 CI, which is a dual-function, silane-based corrosion inhibitor.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technvaio.com/report/corrosion-inhibitors-market-industry-analysis

Corrosion Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corrosion inhibitors market is segmented as below:

End-user Power Generation Oil And Gas Pulp And Paper Metal Processing Water Treatment Others

Type Precipitation Inhibitors Passivity Inhibitors Other Inhibitors

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The corrosion inhibitors market is driven by the rising investments in power sector. In addition, other factors such as growing popularity of nanotechnology are expected to trigger the corrosion inhibitors market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of corrosion inhibitors market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44118

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005738/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/