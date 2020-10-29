The global computer accessories market size is poised to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The global gaming market has changed drastically with the launch of e-sports leagues. E-sports, on a large scale, are considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. The global e-sports market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2019-2023. More and more gamers are taking e-sports as a career option and, thus, buying gaming accessories has become mandatory for these games. The increasing number of esports gamers will boost the market for PC gaming accessories, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Report Highlights:
- The major computer accessories market growth came from the business sector in 2019.
- APAC was the largest computer accessories market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
- The global computer accessories market is concentrated. AZIO Corp., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Plc, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this computer accessories market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global computer accessories market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Increased Preference for Assembling will be a Key Market Trend
The trend of assembling the PC instead of buying the whole product, including the accessories from the same vendor, is on the rise. The majority of business-segment users and non-business segment users prefer to integrate the accessories from third party providers. The availability of PC accessories sold by third-party providers allows individual customers and enterprises to select designs and products from different vendors at budget prices. Thus, the increased preference for assembling is expected to be one of the key computer accessories market trends during the forecast period.
Computer Accessories Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist computer accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors
