The global computer accessories market size is poised to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005759/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global gaming market has changed drastically with the launch of e-sports leagues. E-sports, on a large scale, are considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. The global e-sports market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2019-2023. More and more gamers are taking e-sports as a career option and, thus, buying gaming accessories has become mandatory for these games. The increasing number of esports gamers will boost the market for PC gaming accessories, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major computer accessories market growth came from the business sector in 2019.

APAC was the largest computer accessories market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

The global computer accessories market is concentrated. AZIO Corp., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Plc, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this computer accessories market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global computer accessories market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increased Preference for Assembling will be a Key Market Trend

The trend of assembling the PC instead of buying the whole product, including the accessories from the same vendor, is on the rise. The majority of business-segment users and non-business segment users prefer to integrate the accessories from third party providers. The availability of PC accessories sold by third-party providers allows individual customers and enterprises to select designs and products from different vendors at budget prices. Thus, the increased preference for assembling is expected to be one of the key computer accessories market trends during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Computer Accessories Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist computer accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

External HDDs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable speakers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pointing devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Keyboards Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Headsets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Webcams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Business sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AZIO Corp.

HP Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Razer Inc.

Seagate Technology Plc

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005759/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/