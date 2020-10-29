Pentair Pool Builder App Now Available in Select U.S. Regions and States

Pentair (NYSE: PNR), a leading water treatment company and manufacturer of pool and spa equipment, has launched the Pentair Pool Builder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. As part of its enterprise strategy to develop smart, connected solutions, Pentair is offering a complete solution to help builders efficiently manage the process of building a pool while improving communication with customers-all from their smart phone.

"Our goal is to deliver smart, IoT connected solutions that provide growth opportunities to our dealers and bring real value to end-user customers," said De'Mon Wiggins, Vice President, Pentair Pool. "With builders experiencing increased requests from homeowners looking to add a pool, the Pentair Pool Builder app provides robust functionality to help builders grow their business by allowing them to better manage the entire pool building process from start to finish. This includes the ability to view their pool builds from anywhere on a mobile device."

A key feature for users of the Pentair Pool Builder app is the accompanying outdoor mounted camera. Featuring built-in wireless technology, the camera provides a real-time, live view for both the builder and pool owner. This allows the builder to more closely monitor the project without the need to be on site. The pool owner can also enjoy the ability to monitor the process, including accessing instantaneous snapshots and time-lapse video of their pool during the building process.

Additionally, a dealer-branded companion application, the Pool Concierge app, is available for builders. This customizable solution helps builders stay connected with their customers through the chat feature, and also allows them to share inspirational photos, designs, and more.

The Pentair Pool Builder app is available in the South Central, Southwest, and Northeast regions, as well as in California and Florida. The app is rolling out nationwide in late 2020. Pool builders interested in contacting a Pentair sales representative and homeowners who want to find a local Pentair dealer can visit: pentair.com/poolbuilder.

