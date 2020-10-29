GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Closes $3.85 Million Private Placement

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox" or "the Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced the closing of a $3.85 million private placement of convertible notes and warrants. The conversion price for the notes and the exercise price of the warrants is equal to $0.33 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to repay existing debt obligations, accelerating the release of its 3rd generation technology, code name: Gen3, and to provide additional working capital for the Company.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The redeemable convertible notes and the warrants sold in this private placement have been offered only to certain institutional and accredited investors in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The convertible notes and warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares underlying the convertible notes and warrants sold in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613440/GreenBox-POS-Closes-385-Million-Private-Placement