

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $228.6 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $135.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $237.1 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $237.1 Mln. vs. $210.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 -$1.85



