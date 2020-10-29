

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $604 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $683 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.3% to $1.95 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $683 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2001 Mln



