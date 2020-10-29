

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG):



-Earnings: -$14.96 million in Q3 vs. $90.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.30 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $291.04 million in Q3 vs. $429.11 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

