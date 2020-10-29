

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $241.28 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $97.19 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.48 million or $2.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.91 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $246.48 Mln. vs. $176.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q3): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



