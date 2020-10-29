Technavio has been monitoring the global yoga apparel market size, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on yoga apparel market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 3.68 billion, at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005749/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
A growing number of yoga practitioners have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Yoga Apparel Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bottom Wear
- Top Wear
- Accessories
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Based on geographic segmentation, over 32% of the market grwoth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, bottom wears led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.
Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The yoga apparel market report covers the following areas:
- Yoga Apparel Market Size
- Yoga Apparel Market Trends
- Yoga Apparel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the innovations in yoga apparel leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the yoga apparel market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the yoga apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the yoga apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga apparel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bottom wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Top wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume Drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005749/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/