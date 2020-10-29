

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $453 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $5.17 billion from $5.35 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $527 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $5.17 Bln vs. $5.35 Bln last year.



