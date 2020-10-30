The global virtual reality market in the education sector is poised to grow by USD 6.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 59% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005765/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advances in technology and the advent of VR cardboard have helped market players to significantly reduce the cost of VR gear. Also, the growing competition in the market has compelled major VR companies to reduce the cost of premium VR gear. For instance, in January 2020, Oculus, a Facebook-owned company, reduced the cost of the Oculus Go headset. The company is also introducing VR headsets for commercial applications. Thus, the increasing affordability of VR gear is encouraging end-users such as educational institutions to adopt them, which is driving the growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major virtual reality market in education sector growth came from the VR hardware segment in 2019.

North America was the largest virtual reality market in the education sector in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increased emphasis on the applicability of VR in the education market, along with the emergence of low-cost affordable VR gear.

The global virtual reality market in the education sector is concentrated. Alchemy VR Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Virtalis Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this virtual reality market in education sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global virtual reality market in education sector 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing Number of Social VR Spaces will be a Key Market Trend

Social VR spaces allow students to connect and communicate with other students. This prevents students from being isolated from the real world. Hence, major vendors are emphasizing on the development of virtual spaces. For instance, Microsoft's AltspaceVR allows students to socialize and interact with other users through various avatars and multiplayer sessions. The platform also allows students to take part in events and other small groups. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the virtual reality market in education sector over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual reality market in education sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual reality market in education sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual reality market in education sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual reality market in education sector vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

VR Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024

VR Content Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alchemy VR Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Avantis Systems Ltd.

EON Reality, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

HTC Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Sony Corp.

Virtalis Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005765/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/