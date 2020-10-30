

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of forecasts for 3.1 percent and was unchanged from the August reading.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.03, missing forecasts for 1.04 - which would have been unchanged.



The number of employed persons in September was 66.89 million, a decrease of 790,000 from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons in September was 2.10 million, an increase of 420,000 from the previous year.



