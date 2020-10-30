Anzeige
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Frankfurt
29.10.20
08:06 Uhr
23,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,43 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2020 | 07:05
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision posts record adjusted EBITA of €176 million in 3Q20 and returns to revenue growth

EBITA grew by 35.2% in 3Q20 on 2.3% revenue growth at constant exchange rates

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 30 October 2020. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 results.

Third quarter 2020 highlights

  • 3Q20 adjusted EBITA (i.e. excluding non-recurring items) increased to €176million from €132 million in the third quarter of 2019 (+35.2%) at constant exchange rates. The adjusted EBITA includes a positive one-time effect of €10 million from COVID-19 related measures
  • Revenue grew by 2.3% at constant exchange rates to €1,047million in 3Q20 (3Q19: €1,045 million), as GrandVision's store network fully reopened
  • Comparable revenue growth was 0.8% in 3Q20, led by a strong performance in the G4 of 3.4%
  • Banner e-commerce sales grew by of 225% during the first nine months
  • GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 September 2020 was €602million, a reduction of €151 million compared to the end of June 2020
  • The store base decreased to 7,247stores from 7,271 at the end of June 2020 driven by store closures in the ordinary course of business and openings of 45 new stores
  • GrandVision intends to pay the postponed 2019 dividend contingent upon developments relating to COVID-19.

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 30 October 2020 at 9am CET. Webcast and dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb94a3ee-3bf7-4d47-94e9-a5b0144e9506)
