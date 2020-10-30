IMC Exploration Group Plc - Audited Results for Y-E 30th June 2020

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 1STJULY 2019 TO 30THJUNE 2020

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Chairman's Statement for the year ended 30thJune 2020

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company") are pleased to present the audited financial results for IMC for the twelve months to 30th June 2020. The consolidated financial statements appearing below (which do not form the full statutory Report and Accounts of the Company) are taken from the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30thJune 2020 posted to shareholders, a copy of which is available from IMC's website at https://www.imcexploration.com/.

During the year the CSA Global commissioned IMC Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') on our Avoca spoils and tailings project located in Co. Wicklow, Ireland was published. This JORC-compliant MRE report shows, inter alia, significant grades of extracted and crushed gold (1,871,000t at 0.3g/t Au), copper (1,871,000t at 0.14% Cu) and lead (1,871,000t at 0.42% Pb) in the spoil heaps on the East Avoca section of the site.

This MRE for our spoils and tailings project is significant, with the gold estimate alone at circa 20,000oz. Furthermore, the Company has recently identified exploration targets at West Avoca where there is further potential to increase this estimate by up to 4,000oz gold within the Avoca area. This additional work has commenced.

IMC is also pleased to report there have been major developments in its North Wexford Gold Project which gives us immediate capacity and scope to accelerate our exploration programme here. An initial review of historical exploration on the recently acquired PL 1200 in Co. Wexford is progressing, and is part of a group of three licences held by IMC that are underlain by the mineralized rhyolitic volcanic rocks of South East Leinster.

Some years ago, RioFinEx drilled a gold-in-soil anomaly on PL 1200 and proved gold mineralisation hosted by highly altered rocks at a depth of 30m. Groove sampling of the drill core proved an intercepted grade of 0.5 g/t Au over 18.6m (weighted average over 3 to 3.6m intervals). Half core sampling of part of the groove sampled interval assayed 15m at 0.2 g/t Au (weighted average of 1.5m intervals). Although all the pertinent data is available for examination and extrapolation, IMC intends to drill further in this area in order to confirm and expand on the data available to the Company in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

This aligns with IMC's strategy of establishing a gold resource on its three North Wexford prospecting licences. The additional licences in Wexford, along with the high gold grades already encountered on parts of the adjoining IMC licence PL 2551, gives the company the ability to action its exploration and geological work in this area.

During the year IMC entered into a collaboration with the Raw Materials Research Group at Trinity College Dublin. IMC's Board believes access to this world-class micro-analytical facility is a tremendous advantage for IMC and its Avoca properties. We are now working with them on petrographic and microanalytical work on samples from IMC drill-holes targeting the gold-rich Kilmacoo zone. This strategic partnership has the potential significantly to enhance the gold resource at Avoca.

Our strategy is clear. We are focused on upgrading our spoils and tailings project at Avoca; gaining maximum advantage from our collaboration with Trinity College; and bringing our resources on our North Wexford gold project licence area to JORC-compliant standards.

As you are no doubt aware the price of gold has recently reached an all-time high of over $2,000 per oz. This, and the exciting developments outlined above, represent an unprecedented time for gold and, in turn, your Company.

Eamon O'Brien,

Chairman





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 30thJune 2020

Continuing Operations

2020 (€) 2019 (€) Administrative expenses (251,947) (366,816) Operating Loss for the period (251,947) (366,816) Finance Income - - Amount written off Intangible Assets Amount written off investment - - __________ __________ Loss for period before tax (251,947) (366,816) Income tax expenses - (2,047) _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (251,947) (368,863) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (251,947) (368,863) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (251,947) (368,863) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (€ cent) 0.1 0.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.

The Financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29thOctober 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'BrienAndrew Laz Fleming

Director Director





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

for the year ended 30thJune 2020

2020 (€) 2019 (€) Assets Intangible assets 472,487 471,117 Property, plant and equipment 1,291 1,723 Investments - - __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 473,778 472,840 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 112,864 39,373 Cash and cash equivalents (34,767) (30,403) __________ __________ Total Current Assets 78,097 8,970 __________ __________ Total Assets 551,875 481,810 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 322,839 293,107 Share premium 3,925,015 3,645,171 Retained deficit (3,901,126) (3,649,179) __________ __________ Attributable to owners of the Company 346,728 289,099 __________ __________ Total Equity 346,728 289,099 __________ __________ Liabilities - Current Trade and other payables 203,100 190,664 Current tax liabilities 2,047 2,047 __________ __________ Total Liabilities 205,147 192,711 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 551,875 481,810

The Financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29thOctober 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'BrienAndrew Laz Fleming

Director Director





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 30thJune 2020

Share Capital

€ Share Premium

€ Retained Losses

€ Total

€ Balance at 30 June 2018 278,107 3,490,942 (3,280,316) 488,733 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (368,863) (368,863) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (368,863) (368,863) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 15,000 165,781 - 180,781 Share issue costs - (11,552) - (11,552) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 15,000 154,229 - 169,229 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2019 293,107 3,645,171 (3,649,179) 289,099 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (251,947) (251,947) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (251,947) (251,947) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 29,732 296,224 - 325,956 Share issue costs - (16,380) - (16,380) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2020 322,839 3,925,015 (3,901,126) 346,728 __________ ___________ __________ _________

Net equity is attributable to the holder of the ordinary shares in the Group.

The financial statements were approved by the board of Directors on 29thOctober 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'BrienAndrew Laz Fleming

Director Director





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 30thJune 2020

2020 (€) 2019 (€) Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (251,947) (368,863) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - - Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - 2,047 Depreciation 431 431 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (251,516) (366,385) Movement in trade and other receivables (73,490) (39,373) Movement in trade and other payables 12,436 134,859 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities (312,570) (270,899) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received - - Proceeds from sale of investments - - Taxation - - Acquisitions and disposals (1,370) (141,143) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,370) (141,143) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares 309,576 169,229 Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities 309,576 169,229 _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents (4,364) (242,813) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (30,403) 212,410 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (34,767) (30,403)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29thOctober 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'Brien Andrew Laz Fleming

Director Director

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

