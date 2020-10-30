Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of Fundraise and Total Voting Rights

30 October 2020

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company" or "Augmentum Fintech")

Result of Fundraise and Total Voting Rights

The Board of Augmentum Fintech is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placing announced on 26 October 2020 and concurrent Retail Offer.

Demand for the Fundraise from both existing and new investors exceeded the maximum issue size and accordingly applications have been scaled back. In total, the maximum of 23,371,380 New Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Fundraise at a price of 120 pence per New Ordinary Share, of which 22,560,383 New Ordinary Shares will be issued under the Placing and 810,997 New Ordinary Shares will be issued under the Retail Offer.

Applications have been made for admission of the 23,371,380 New Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2020.

Neil England, Non Executive Chairman of the Company, has subscribed for 10,000 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing.

Following the Fundraise, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 140,423,291 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 195,000 Ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 140,228,291. This figure (140,228,291) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Neil England, Non Executive Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc, commented: "Augmentum is unique as a fintech specialist with a closed end structure offering patient capital to companies as they scale-up. It is pleasing to see that demand for our shares from the Placing and Retail offer has exceeded the maximum issue size. I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their support and welcome the many new investors that have participated in this fundraise."

Tim Levene, CEO of the Portfolio Manager, commented: "The success of this fundraise reflects the growing shift in the move to a digital economy over recent months and highlights that fintech has been a beneficiary of the accelerated digital adoption in financial services. The on-going disruption caused by Covid should maintain the momentum behind this trend and many of Augmentum's portfolio companies should continue to benefit from this growth. We look forward to supporting our current portfolio and capitalising on our qualified pipeline of new investment opportunities."

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Tom Pocock (Investment Banking)

Alex Howe, Chris Bunstead, Ed Welsby, Richard Harris (Sales)

Sohail Akbar, Max Irwin (ECM) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner)

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat (Investment Banking)

Sam Greatrex, Alan Geeves, James Waterlow, Paul Glover (Sales) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com

Notes to Editors

Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

