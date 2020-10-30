Anzeige
Freitag, 30.10.2020

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
29.10.20
08:06 Uhr
0,287 Euro
-0,002
-0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2020 | 08:05
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2020

On the 30th of October 2020 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who introduces the Company's financial results for the nine months of 2020 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2020_Q3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ba652c2-22b4-44dc-a157-a6044abd8cae)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
