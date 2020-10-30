American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains the Right Types of Investors for Self-Directed SEP-IRAs

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / A SEP-IRA is a retirement account with high contribution limits. When self-directed, they can also be very flexible, including investing in nontraditional retirement assets like real estate, precious metals, LLCs, private notes, and more. But many investors aren't sure if they're right for a Self-Directed SEP-IRA, which is why American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC-recently posted the details of this type of account on its blog. The central theme: how can investors tell if the SEP-IRA is the right account for them?

The post starts by defining the SEP-IRA. The SEP-IRA stands for a Simplified Employee Pension plan IRA, which is designed to be used throughout a company. But, as the post writes, single-person companies can use the SEP-IRA for contributing for retirement. This allows those investors to take advantage of the SEP-IRA's simple, straight-forward style.

The post also digs into the particulars of the SEP-IRA. For example, the contribution limits on this type of account are high, which means that investors who have a lot of income and want to make use of it for retirement investing are able to do so. The SEP-IRA is also available to a wide number of investors, including sole proprietors, self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and certain types of corporations.

The SEP-IRA does have rules for making the same contributions to employees as the employer. But with a single-member company, these rules do not have a major impact on the way an individual investor might go about saving for retirement.

"The Self-Directed SEP-IRA can be a major advantage to some investors, because it has such an impact on the way they invest," said Jim Hitt. Tax-deductible SEP-IRA contributions help investors save money in the short term, which can improve their overall budget.

Investors who want a higher contribution limit and want to make use of their employment status to save more for retirement might consider an SEP-IRA. For more information, interested parties can contact American IRA by visiting www.AmericanIRA.com. Contact American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

