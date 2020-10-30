

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's retail sales figures for September. Economists forecast sales to drop 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 3.1 percent rise in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it declined against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1679 against the greenback, 121.83 against the yen, 1.0681 against the franc and 0.9049 against the pound at 2:55 am ET.



