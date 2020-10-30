DJ TUI AG: TUI Group - Completion of further Aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation Limited

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: TUI Group - Completion of further Aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation Limited 30-Oct-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI Group - Completion of further Aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation Limited Hannover, 30.10.2020. TUI Group confirms the signing of a further sale and leaseback ("SLB") agreement with BOC Aviation Limited for two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for the aggregate sum of $90m (&euro76m). The two new aircraft are expected to be delivered during Winter 20/21, in line with our newly agreed deferred re-fleeting programme with Boeing, once EASA recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX-8 has been achieved. This new lease agreement with BOC Aviation Limited is expected to be on standard commercial terms and will create a total lifetime lease obligation of around &euro88m to commence by the end of FY21. ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ Relations +49 (0)511 566 1425 and Corporate Finance Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Investor Relations Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Manager Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321 Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Manager Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024 Relations, Group Communications ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: AGR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86777 EQS News ID: 1143600 End of Announcement EQS News Service

