Freitag, 30.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Große Investmentchance: Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2020 will commence today, 30 October 2020, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 1 December 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

30 October 2020

