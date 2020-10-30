Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, and declared the distribution of the third 2020 interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the first and second 2020 interim dividends. This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively, according to the following timetable:

Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date March 25, 2021 March 23, 2021 Payment date April 1, 2021 April 19, 2021

