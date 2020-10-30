



TOKYO, Oct 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced it has been recognized with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award, receiving the highest award in the "Top 100 Telework Pioneers" contest sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.The Ministry evaluated Fujitsu highly on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a rapid effort to achieve unprecedented levels of remote-working during the state of emergency announced earlier this year. Fujitsu was additionally commended for the recent roll-out of its "Work Life Shift" initiative and related activities to promote remote-working and reimagine the concept of work for the "New Normal" era. Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to demonstrate its leadership in the venue of work-style transformation, pursuing and promoting optimal ways of working to realize its Purpose(1) while contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation by providing customers with references for new ways of working that implemented internally."Top 100 Telework Pioneers" Contest: Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications AwardWith the aim of promoting the adoption of remote-working practices, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has started since fiscal 2015 to designate companies and organizations that are successfully and proactively promoting the introduction and use of remote-work as "telework pioneers," selecting 100 exemplary organizations each year through the contest for special recognition. Since fiscal 2016, the highest award granted for exceptional achievements in this area has been the "Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award," honoring organizations whose initiatives serve as a positive example for others to follow.90% Remote-Working Rate Amidst State of Emergency and "Work Life Shift" CommendedIn response to the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency during the peak of COVID-19 infections earlier this year, Fujitsu introduced a comprehensive and expanded remote-working policy to protect its employees and society, moving decisively to achieve an implementation rate of approximately 90% and making remote-working styles the default for Group employees in Japan(2). Even after the declaration of the state of emergency was lifted, Fujitsu demonstrated its commitment to new ways of working with its bold "Work Life Shift" initiative, which established flexible, remote-working styles as the norm for approximately 80,000 Group employees in Japan. With an ongoing remote-working rate of about 80%, Fujitsu has additionally encouraged the use of remote-work with business trips to successfully help employees transition away from transfer assignments that separate them from their families.Overview of "Work Life Shift"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fujitsu has fully embraced its vision for a digital-first future, embarking on a path to further accelerate its transformation to a DX company with its "Work Life Shift" concept, which represents a comprehensive initiative to realize employee well-being by shifting preexisting notions of 'life' and 'work' through digital innovation. This concept demonstrates Fujitsu's leadership in driving the digital transformation of working culture and spaces in Japan, where many companies have yet to fully embrace the potential of digital technologies to maximize efficiency and creativity in the workplace. This includes a reevaluation of the conventional practice of commuting to work in fixed offices, as well as the promotion of a variety of measures from both the personnel system and office environment to create new value, encourage innovation, and create an employee experience anchored by the principles of high autonomy and mutual trust.(1) Purpose The company's raison d'etre and role to play. The company defines its purpose as "Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."(2) Group employees in Japan excluding some employees at manufacturing sites or on-site customer support