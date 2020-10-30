SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today the release of the first device based on their new platform, Nevisense Go.

Nevisense Go is a handheld and fully portable device the size of a large Pen. It combines the company's core Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) measurement technology with a new AI-based analysis platform embedded in the device. The result is a flexible platform that will be significantly easier to both collect data and develop applications on. It will also mean products that are easier for clinicians to use and to integrate into a clinic, and better acceptance by patients.

As previously communicated, the first Nevisense Go version is released for skin barrier assessment and is targeted at researchers and Industry Partners. One of the first sales of the product is to one of the largest global industrial players, and it is this type of customer that we are initially focused on. The first release is for research and does not include a clinical indication (i.e. is released as a non-medical device), but there is significant potential within the research market, and we believe it will lead to many new applications for the technology. From this base, SciBase will continue to develop the platform, add indications and work through the regulatory processes to deliver the next generation of new products.

'Nevisense Go represents an important milestone for SciBase. We have spent several years gaining acceptance for our methodology and we have developed a platform that builds on what we have learned but adds many advantages for our customers and broadens considerably the potential size of our market' says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase 'Today's release is the first step with our new platform and as we deliver clinical indications from next year, we expect this to drive revenue, especially when it comes to electrode sales. In the medium term we hope to expand the use of Nevisense Go into broad new areas and to broader customer groups - expending from specialists to GPs and even potentially to use in the home.'

SciBase's product Nevisense for melanoma detection was one of the first AI-based products approved within medicine. Nevisense Go is the next generation of that product platform and builds on the experience that SciBase has gained in over 100,000 clinical patient tests. Nevisense Go is the culmination of 5 years of work and 20+ years of diagnostic experience. Together with the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, SciBase has miniaturized their EIS measurement technology onto a single 'chip' or application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Together with our AI partner Peltarion SciBase has developed an agile environment for AI algorithm development and together with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), our research partner in Davos, SciBase has developed the world's first AI-algorithms for assessment of the skin barrier. Studies in SIAF demonstrated the correlation of EIS measurements with skin barrier defects caused by enzymes, toxins and environmental agents such as detergents in mouse models and in skin barrier defective patients.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

