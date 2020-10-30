Goodvalley A/S: Goodvalley financial calendar for 2020 and 2021

30/10/2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 12/2020

November 20, 2020 Interim Report 9M 2020 February 26, 2021 Annual Report 2020 April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting May 12, 2021 Interim Report Q1 2021 August 24, 2021 Interim Report H1 2021 November 11, 2021 Interim Report 9M 2021





Further Information

Group CFO, Jakob Brasted

+ 45 76 52 20 00

info@goodvalley.com





Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

