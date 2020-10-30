Anzeige
Freitag, 30.10.2020
Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2020 | 09:05
Goodvalley A/S: Goodvalley financial calendar for 2020 and 2021

30/10/2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 12/2020

November 20, 2020Interim Report 9M 2020
February 26, 2021Annual Report 2020
April 22, 2021Annual General Meeting
May 12, 2021Interim Report Q1 2021
August 24, 2021Interim Report H1 2021
November 11, 2021Interim Report 9M 2021


Further Information

Group CFO, Jakob Brasted
+ 45 76 52 20 00
info@goodvalley.com


Goodvalley at a glance
Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

Attachment

  • Company announcement no 12 2020 - Goodvalley financial calendar for 2020 and 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae61edbd-d228-4b56-825b-37957c2d75bb)
