Aliplast and NextChem signed an agreement for plastics recycling

ROME, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont S. P. A. and Hera Group announce that Aliplast, Hera Group's company for the collection, recycling and conversion of plastics, and NextChem, Maire Tecnimont Group's company for energy transition, signed today a strategic agreement for the realization in Italy of a plant with MyReplast technology. NextChem will provide technology, Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for the plant, that will use its proprietary and innovative technology MyReplast for the Upcycling of plastic waste into high value-added polymers. Through the Upcycling process, the plant will be able to produce up to 30,000 tons of high-quality recycled polymers from post-consumer plastic waste that can replace virgin materials from fossil sources, and it will be powered by green energy. Hera Group, with 90 plants of Herambiente, is the first Italian operator in the treatment of all types of waste, and Maire Tecnimont is leader worldwide in plant engineering for the transformation of natural resources and through its subsidiary NextChem develops projects and technologies for energy transition and circular economy, with an innovative industrial approach.

"This partnership combines excellence and strengths of players that can make a difference in the energy transition towards a more sustainable development model. Plastics need a recycling industry based on technology and innovation. This is why Aliplast decided to join NextChem Upcycling technology to achieve sustainability targets and to meet customers' needs, which require high-quality polymers," says Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Executive Chairman of Hera Group.

"This agreement is a great result for our strategy for the development of plastic waste Upcycling through our MyReplast technology. The Recycling sector needs a quality-based approach and an industrial vision, with a high attention to the market and synergies between players, as the partnership with Hera Group," says Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont and NextChem CEO.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., is the head company of an industrial group leader in the natural resources processing industry. Its subsidiary, NextChem operates in the field of technologies for the energy transition.



The Hera Group is one of the largest multi-utility companies in Italy and operates in the environment, energy and water sectors. Aliplast is a leader in the collection and recycling of plastic waste and scrap, and in the production of high-quality regenerated plastic materials aimed at total sustainability.

https://eng.gruppohera.it/group/

http://ha.gruppohera.it/?lang=2

http://www.aliplastspa.com/en

