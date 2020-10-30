DJ fashionette (FSNT): Growth is in fashion

fashionette (FSNT): Growth is in fashion fashionette aims to become the leading data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories across Europe, replicating its success in Germany. Management expects revenue growth to exceed market growth (Statista forecast of 17% pa in 2020-23) as its geographic coverage and product offer is enhanced via a combination of organic and inorganic growth. In the near term, revenue growth could exceed profit growth as the company invests in building a strong customer base across more countries. fashionette is an online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe, with websites live in eight European countries. Geographically, the DACH region is its core, representing c 89% of revenue in FY19. It is seeking to diversify by geography and product offering.

