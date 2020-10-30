DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 29/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7835 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2172301 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 86873 EQS News ID: 1144206 End of Announcement EQS News Service

