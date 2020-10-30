The following information is based on a press release from Peab AB (Peab) published on October 29, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Peab has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 12, 2020 resolves on a share distribution of in a newly formed separate company Annehem Fastigheter, whereby five (5) shares of Peab will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Annehem Fastigheter. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. The intention is to list Annehem Fastigheter shares in December 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Peab (PEAB), according to one of the alternatives. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796597