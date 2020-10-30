

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in September.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 5.1 percent yearly in September, and those of non-food sector fell 2.0 percent.



Other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture grew 12.8 percent and sales via mail orders and houses or internet gained 10.1 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of culture and recreation goods in specialized stores. and other goods fell by 11.0 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 3.6 percent in September.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.3 percent annually in September and decreased 3.6 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

