Subscription rights in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 November 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061114246 (SCAPE) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061413820 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Scape Technology, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 2:3 Shareholders in Scape Technologies will be allocated 2 subscription rights per existing share for each share held on the record date. 3 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 3 November - 16 November 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 190424 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Scape Technologies A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 6,363,636 new shares of DKK 1 and up to 9,197,643 new shares of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 5.50 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 5 November - 18 November 2020, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, partner Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796617