

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate fell for the second straight month in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The jobless rate fell to 9.6 percent in September from 9.7 percent August. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 10.1 percent.



The employment rate rose marginally to 58.2 percent in September from 58.1 percent in the previous month.



The number of employed increased by 6,000 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, fell to 29.7 in September from 31.4 percent in the prior month.



